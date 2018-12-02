Drake rushed seven times for 31 yards and brought in two of four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Despite seeing single-digit carries for the fourth straight game, Drake managed to salvage his line to an extent with a receiving touchdown for the second straight game. The 24-year-old actually struggled to find running room despite a solid 4.4 yards per carry average Sunday, as the majority of his production came on his game-long 20-yard run. Head coach Adam Gase doesn't seem inclined to put an end to his backfield timeshare, which significantly caps Drake's fantasy upside. He'll hope for a bump in overall opportunity against the Patriots in Week 14.