Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Quiet as team blown out again
Drake rushed six times for 19 yards and caught five of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.
Drake is probably Miami's most talented offensive player, but he's wasting away on an atrocious team that's been outscored 102-10 through two weeks. There are trade rumors swirling around Drake, and a move to another team would almost certainly be a boon to his fantasy value, as no Dolphins look like appealing options at the moment.
