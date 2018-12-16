Drake (shoulder) rushed once for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 more in Sunday's 41-17 loss to Minnesota.

The hero in last week's win over the Patriots was strangely quiet in this one, as the Dolphins opted to feature rookie running back Kalen Ballage after Frank Gore injured his ankle. Expect Miami to continue with the thunder-and-lightning backfield approach should Gore sit out against the Jaguars in Week 16, with Ballage absorbing most of the early-down work and Drake operating as a receiver and in open space.