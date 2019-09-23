Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Racks up 72 scrimmage yards
Drake carried 12 times for 38 yards and caught three of six targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.
Drake received 15 touches to Kalen Ballage's nine on the day, making a much greater impact both as a runner and a receiver against a tough Dallas defense. This was a notable improvement from the first two games, in which Drake totaled 75 scrimmage yards on 17 touches. Despite this effort, Drake seems unlikely to produce big numbers in next Sunday's home matchup against the Chargers.
