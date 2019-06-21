Drake is diligently maintaining an offseason routine that involves "putting everything in place to maximize his ability," Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Due to his explosive three-down skillset and previous success as a starter, Drake is the favorite to begin Week 1 as the Dolphins' lead runner with Kalen Ballage in a complimentary role. The 25-year-old is appropriately preparing for his fourth NFL season with an offseason routine that could help mitigate the injury risk that comes packaged with increased touches. Miami neglected to invest significantly in the running back position this offseason, adding only rookie seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin in the draft alongside free-agency acquisitions Mark Walton and Kenneth Farrow, which appears to speak to the coaching staff's confidence in giving Drake more work in 2019. In his previous three seasons in the league Drake never averaged below 4.5 yards per carry.