Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Ramping up for Year 4
Drake is diligently maintaining an offseason routine that involves "putting everything in place to maximize his ability," Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Due to his explosive three-down skillset and previous success as a starter, Drake is the favorite to begin Week 1 as the Dolphins' lead runner with Kalen Ballage in a complimentary role. The 25-year-old is appropriately preparing for his fourth NFL season with an offseason routine that could help mitigate the injury risk that comes packaged with increased touches. Miami neglected to invest significantly in the running back position this offseason, adding only rookie seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin in the draft alongside free-agency acquisitions Mark Walton and Kenneth Farrow, which appears to speak to the coaching staff's confidence in giving Drake more work in 2019. In his previous three seasons in the league Drake never averaged below 4.5 yards per carry.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Has support of position coach•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Posts 16 touches in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Another quiet game•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Practicing without restriction•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Not limited by shoulder•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Quiet on heels of game-winner•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Godwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...