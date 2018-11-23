Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Remains in non-contact jersey
Drake (shoulder) was still sporting a red non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Drake has been a limited practice participant all week with the non-contact jersey, and he seems to be working similarly again Friday. The fact the 24-year-old has been at practice throughout the week is a decent sign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sport at least a questionable tag given the practice limitations. The release of the Dolphins' official injury report later Friday should provide further clarity on his status.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Sports no-contact jersey Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Held to 38 yards on 10 touches•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns to Sunday's contest•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Suffers shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...