Drake (shoulder) was still sporting a red non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Drake has been a limited practice participant all week with the non-contact jersey, and he seems to be working similarly again Friday. The fact the 24-year-old has been at practice throughout the week is a decent sign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sport at least a questionable tag given the practice limitations. The release of the Dolphins' official injury report later Friday should provide further clarity on his status.

More News
Our Latest Stories