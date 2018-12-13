Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Remains limited at practice
Drake (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake's back-to-back limited practices shouldn't provide cause for concern regarding his status for Sunday's game in Minnesota. The Dolphins have simply been exercising caution in restricting the running back's exposure to unnecessary contact leading up to gamedays the last couple of weeks, which has thus far helped Drake avoid any setbacks with his shoulder. Expect him to split work out of the backfield with Frank Gore this weekend, as per usual.
