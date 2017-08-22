Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Removed from concussion protocol
Drake has been removed from the NFL's concussion protocol, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake only needed a week to make it through the protocol and should be back at practice Tuesday. He's competing against Damien Williams for backup work, with Thursday's exhibition in Philadelphia representing an excellent opportunity for both players to make their cases. The winner of the No. 2 job likely will see most of his snaps on passing downs so long as Jay Ajayi stays healthy.
