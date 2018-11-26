Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Removed with shoulder injury
Drake was removed from Sunday's game against Indianapolis in the fourth quarter with an apparent left shoulder injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The Dolphins almost certainly will have time for at least one more drive, perhaps giving Drake a chance to return. He played a huge role in helping the team build a lead, taking seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown and adding five catches for 64 yards and another score on six targets. Frank Gore figures to get most of the backfield snaps if Drake doesn't make it back into the game. The Dolphins consider Drake questionable to return, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
