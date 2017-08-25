Drake (concussion) gained 21 yards on four carries and two yards on two catches in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Removed from the concussion protocol earlier in the week, Drake handled each of his six touches in Thursday's game during the second quarter. Damien Williams got a few snaps with the starters and took his first carry before Drake's, but Williams also had a couple of carries after halftime. There hasn't been a clear winner in the battle for the No. 2 job, and it's quite possible the Dolphins won't make any announcement to provide clarity. Regardless, the team seems to be preparing Jay Ajayi for an every-down role.