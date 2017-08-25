Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns from concussion
Drake (concussion) gained 21 yards on four carries and two yards on two catches in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Removed from the concussion protocol earlier in the week, Drake handled each of his six touches in Thursday's game during the second quarter. Damien Williams got a few snaps with the starters and took his first carry before Drake's, but Williams also had a couple of carries after halftime. There hasn't been a clear winner in the battle for the No. 2 job, and it's quite possible the Dolphins won't make any announcement to provide clarity. Regardless, the team seems to be preparing Jay Ajayi for an every-down role.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Removed from concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Edging toward clearance•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Won't play Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Exits practice with injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Leads team in rushing in limited debut•
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...