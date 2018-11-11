Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns to Sunday's contest
Drake, who was forced out of Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury, was subsequently able to return to the contest, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Drake will thus re-enter Miami's backfield committee in Week 10, which has been so far led by Frank Gore, with Kalen Ballage in reserve.
