Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Role set to increase
Drake will likely see an increased role in the Miami backfield beginning with Sunday's game against Oakland after Jay Ajayi was traded to Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
In the Week 8 loss to Baltimore, Drake played 12 offensive snaps and carried a season-high six times for 22 yards against the Ravens. Look for the Dolphins to utilize a timeshare featuring Drake and Damien Williams in the coming weeks. Williams has caught 31 passes over the last two seasons, while Drake has caught 12, which could leave Williams in a position for more of the passing-down work initially while the duo battles for the larger share of the carries.
