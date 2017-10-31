Drake will likely see an increased role in the Miami backfield beginning with Sunday's game against Oakland after Jay Ajayi was traded to Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

In the Week 8 loss to Baltimore, Drake played 12 offensive snaps and carried a season-high six times for 22 yards against the Ravens. Look for the Dolphins to utilize a timeshare featuring Drake and Damien Williams in the coming weeks. Williams has caught 31 passes over the last two seasons, while Drake has caught 12, which could leave Williams in a position for more of the passing-down work initially while the duo battles for the larger share of the carries.