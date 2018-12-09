Drake rushed six times for 24 yards and caught his lone target for a 55-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.

Drake was looking at a massively disappointing afternoon entering the game's final play, but managed to score an unbelievable touchdown to give the Dolphins the win. Ryan Tannehill completed a short pass to Kenny Stills and two laterals later Drake was able to navigate through numerous Patriots defenders for the touchdown. Frank Gore carried 12 times for 92 yards and Branden Bolden had 60 yards and two touchdowns on two carries, as Drake received few opportunities in the run game. The exhilarating finish aside, the 24-year-old finished with fewer than 10 carries and 40 rushing yards for the fourth straight game. The Vikings second-ranked rush defense (3.7 YPC) awaits in Week 15.