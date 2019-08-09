Drake registered 12 rushing yards on four carries during Thursday's 34-27 win against the Falcons.

Drake ripped off a nine-yard rush on the game's very first play from scrimmage, but managed just three yards on his subsequent three carries before being pulled. It wasn't exactly an inspiring 2019 debut for the 25-year-old back, but given the context of the game and the fact that he only received four offensive touches, there's no change in his value as result of this performance. Drake is evidently a home-run hitter as a rusher (11 rushes of 20-plus yards on 253 carries the past two seasons), but what was most noteworthy last year was his uptick in receiving. In 2018, Drake eclipsed previous career highs in receptions (32), receiving yards (239) and TDs (one) by counts of 21, 238 and four, respectively