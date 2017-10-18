Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Sees one offensive snap
Drake did not record a touch during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.
Earlier this month, reports out of Miami were that the Dolphins were going to begin phasing their 2016 third-round pick into the offense more behind starter Jay Ajayi. In the two games since, he has a grand total of one carry and no yardage and saw the field for just one offensive snap on Sunday. This offense still runs through Ajayi and it continues to be Damien Williams, not Drake, that adds the pass-catching ability and change of pace in Miami's backfield.
