Drake is on track to handle the lead-back role for the Dolphins in Sunday's game against the Broncos with Damien Williams (shoulder) ruled out for the contest, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Drake and Williams have essentially split the workload in the backfield since Jay Ajayi was traded to the Eagles on Oct. 31, with Drake amassing 44 touches (32 carries, 12 receptions) to Williams' 46 (34, 12) over the past four games. Though Drake was the far superior producer of the two in the first half of November, Williams had better showings from an efficiency standpoint in the last two contests. While Drake will have his best opportunity to date to show what he can do when given extended carries, his two lost fumbles in the last month have prevented him from gaining the complete confidence of the Dolphins' coaching staff, according to Roy Cummings of FloridaFootballInsiders.com. That implies that even with a strong showing Sunday against a tough Broncos run defense, Drake may necessarily be option 1A in the team's rushing attack once Williams is cleared to play again.