Drake is appears likely to split carries with Kalen Ballage (undisclosed) during the 2019 season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Drake has gotten less run with the first team than Ballage through the first week of Miami's training camp. The situation is reminiscent of the 2018 offseason, when Drake appeared prepped for a starting job only to ultimately serve a complimentary role behind veteran Frank Gore. All signs out of camp point to the Dolphins shying away from utilizing either Drake or Ballage as a feature back and instead opting for a running-back-by-committee approach, similarly to what coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea have previously worked with in New England. Ballage is currently sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, though he isn't expected to miss much time.