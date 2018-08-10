Drake rushed three times for 16 yards and secured his only target for seven yards in the Dolphins' 26-24 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Listed as a co-starter alongside the venerable Frank Gore on the initial iteration of the depth chart, Drake had the first-team reps to himself with the veteran predictably sitting out the exhibition opener. The third-year back logged all three of his carries in consecutive fashion on the team's opening series, a drive in which he received all four of his touches. Despite the shared atop the depth chart with Gore, Drake projects to enjoy at least a slim majority in terms of carries during the coming season. He'll look to build on Thursday's effort against the Panthers a week from Friday during the Dolphins' second exhibition tilt.