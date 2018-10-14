Drake rushed 13 times for 57 yards while catching four of six targets for 21 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Bears.

Nobody will be more relieved than Drake that Miami pulled this one out, as his fumble occurred at Chicago's one-yard line in overtime. As usual, he split work with Frank Gore, who rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries. The two running backs should continue to platoon against the vulnerable Lions run defense in Week 7.