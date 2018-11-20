Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Sports no-contact jersey Tuesday
Drake was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice session, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Drake is still battling a shoulder issue, which likely dates back to the Nov. 11 contest against the Packers. His limited participation Tuesday could be a preservative measure to ensure he's ready to take the field Sunday against the Colts. His participation in practice as the week progresses will likely shed some more light on his status for the contest. In the event he's unable to play, veteran Frank Gore and rookie Kalen Ballage would likely shoulder most of the workload.
