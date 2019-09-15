Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Subject of trade talks
The Dolphins are trying to trade Drake away, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on their Sunday morning pregame show.
There was some speculation in the preseason that Drake had fallen out of favor with the coaching staff given his placement on the depth chart. This seems to confirm that speculation.
