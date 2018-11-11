Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Suffers shoulder injury
Drake was forced out of Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald
Prior to his exit from the contest, Drake ran four times for 15 yards and caught one pass for three yards. In his absence, added backfield touches are available for Frank Gore and Kalen Ballage.
