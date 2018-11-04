Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Takes back seat in win over Jets
Drake carried three times for nine yards and caught four of six targets for an additional 26 yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Drake was an afterthought in the running game, watching as Frank Gore received 20 carries on the day. He was the more involved of the two backs in the passing game, but he turned averaged just 4.3 yards per target in what was an underwhelming performance. Drake had enjoyed a fair amount of success over the last four games, making this poor effort even more frustrating for his fantasy owners. He'll look to get back on track next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Finds end zone twice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Breaks long touchdown run•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Splits work, loses key fumble in win•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Could see most touches as receiver•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Turns 13 touches into 115 yards, TD•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Outsnapped by Gore•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...