Drake carried three times for nine yards and caught four of six targets for an additional 26 yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Drake was an afterthought in the running game, watching as Frank Gore received 20 carries on the day. He was the more involved of the two backs in the passing game, but he turned averaged just 4.3 yards per target in what was an underwhelming performance. Drake had enjoyed a fair amount of success over the last four games, making this poor effort even more frustrating for his fantasy owners. He'll look to get back on track next Sunday against the Packers.