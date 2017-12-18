Drake ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added 35 yards on six catches during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Buffalo.

Drake provided Miami with its lone touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter when he burrowed through the Buffalo defense for a one-yard scoring run. Somewhere, opposing defensive coordinators are sitting in Jerry's living room with George, Elaine, and Kramer lamenting about how much they "Hate the Drake." The dynamic second-year back has now topped 100 total yards in three straight games after just one such outing during the first 12 weeks of the season. Look for him to continue to find room to run as the season winds to a close. Drake takes on a Kansas City defense that has averaged the seventh-most opponents yards per carry this season before a rematch against Buffalo in Week 17.