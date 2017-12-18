Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Tallies 113 yards
Drake ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added 35 yards on six catches during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Buffalo.
Drake provided Miami with its lone touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter when he burrowed through the Buffalo defense for a one-yard scoring run. Somewhere, opposing defensive coordinators are sitting in Jerry's living room with George, Elaine, and Kramer lamenting about how much they "Hate the Drake." The dynamic second-year back has now topped 100 total yards in three straight games after just one such outing during the first 12 weeks of the season. Look for him to continue to find room to run as the season winds to a close. Drake takes on a Kansas City defense that has averaged the seventh-most opponents yards per carry this season before a rematch against Buffalo in Week 17.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: In line for lead-back role again Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Approaches 200 yards in win over Patriots•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Excels in full-time role Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Set for lead back duties Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Primed for larger role•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs receiving touchdown in loss•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.