Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Totals 73 scrimmage yards
Drake carried nine times for 44 yards and caught three of five targets for an additional 29 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Drake didn't break off many big gains on the ground, but he averaged 4.9 yards per carry against a solid Chargers defense. Unfortunately, his team got behind again before abandoning the run game, though that allowed him to contribute as a pass-catcher. Drake, who has totaled a respectable 145 scrimmage yards over the last two games, will go on bye next week before facing the Redskins on Oct. 13.
