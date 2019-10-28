Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Traded to Arizona, pending physical
The Cardinals confirmed that they have a deal in place to acquire Drake from the Dolphins in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
Per the announcement, the deal is pending until Drake passes a physical with the Cardinals, but barring any late snags, this trade is slated to become official in time for the running back to join the team's depleted backfield in advance of Thursday night's game against the 49ers.
