Drake rushed six times for 46 yards and caught seven of 11 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Drake opened the scoring halfway through the second quarter with a 22-yard touchdown catch and was Miami's most productive receiving option across the board. The 24-year-old running back also looked explosive on the ground, but he got just six rushing attempts to Frank Gore's 13. Expect Gore to cut into Drake's production significantly once again when Miami hosts the Bears in Week 6.