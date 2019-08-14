Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Wearing walking boot
Drake (lower body) was spotted in a walking boot and isn't practicing Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The boot doesn't necessarily mean the injury is serious, but it does suggest Drake is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay. He limped off the practice field Tuesday morning, with coach Brian Flores saying afterward that he hoped to see Drake back in action Wednesday. That obviously hasn't come to fruition, leaving Kalen Ballage unopposed as the first-team running back in practice.
