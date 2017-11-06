Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Will continue to share backfield
Head coach Adam Gase said Monday that the Dolphins will continue to employ a two-headed backfield of Drake and Damien Williams, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
In the aftermath of the Jay Ajayi trade to Philadelphia, Drake was expected to handle first- and second-down reps, while Williams would spell him and also handle obvious passing downs. The preceding came to pass and actually yielded fruit for both parties. Earning 37 of the 67 offensive snaps, Drake notched nine carries for 69 yards and gathered in all six passes for 35 yards. As for his counterpart, Williams recorded six receptions (on six targets) for 47 yards and one touchdown to go with seven carries for 14 yards on 30 offensive snaps. Drake faces a more difficult test in the Dolphins' next matchup Monday, Nov. 13 at Carolina, who boasts the second-best rush defense (78.4 yards per game).
