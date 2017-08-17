Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Won't play Thursday
Drake (concussion) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, is one of 11 Dolphins who are not suiting up Thursday. Joining the running back on the sideline for the contest will be wideouts Isaiah Ford, Rashawn Scott and Leonte Carroo.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Exits practice with injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Leads team in rushing in limited debut•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Could be more involved in 2017•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Four carries in Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Scores on nifty 45-yard run in Week 16 win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....