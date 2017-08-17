Play

Drake (concussion) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Drake, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, is one of 11 Dolphins who are not suiting up Thursday. Joining the running back on the sideline for the contest will be wideouts Isaiah Ford, Rashawn Scott and Leonte Carroo.

