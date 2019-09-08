Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Won't start Week 1
Drake will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Ravens with the Dolphins announcing Ballage as their starting running back for the season opener, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
At least for Week 1, coach Brian Flores will deviate from the Dolphins' listed depth chart, which lists Drake as the top back. While Drake missed a good portion of the preseason with a foot injury, Ballage saw the bulk of the backfield snaps but averaged a meager 2.2 yards per carry during the exhibition slate. Drake was able to turn in a healthy week of practices leading up to the season opener, so it's still expected that he'll handle a sizable workload Sunday, despite not being listed as the starter. Look for the Dolphins to deploy a timeshare between the two running backs.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Cleared for big role Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Looks good in return to practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Back on practice field•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Gets some jogging in•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Avoids structural damage to foot•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: On track for regular season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...