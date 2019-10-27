Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Won't travel with team for Monday's game
The Dolphins have announced that Drake will not travel with the team for Monday night's game against the Steelers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake isn't known to be dealing with any sort of injury, which suggests that he's likely to be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline. With Drake not in line to suit up Monday night, the Dolphins' Week 8 backfield is slated to be led by Mark Walton and Kalen Ballage.
