Coleman caught all three of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Patriots.

Coleman led the team in receiving yards while reeling in multiple passes for the second time this season. The wide receiver's biggest moment of the game came in the fourth quarter when he connected with quarterback Malik Willis for a 35-yard score with 2:04 remaining in regulation. Coleman hasn't been a consistent part of the team's offensive approach this season, catching eight of 21 targets for 82 yards and two scores over seven contests so far.