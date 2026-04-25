The Dolphins selected Coleman in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Coleman played for four different schools during his four-year college career, which ended in 2025 with Missouri, when he posted 66 catches for 732 yards and one touchdown across 13 games. He served primarily as a slot wide receiver and had the explosiveness to beat the first man, and his experience as a punt returner could earn him playing time in his rookie season in the NFL. Coleman is the third wide receiver selected by the Dolphins in this year's draft, joining Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas and Louisville's Chris Bell.