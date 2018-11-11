Alonso (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The NFL's second-leading tackler was questionable heading into the weekend after an ankle injury prevented him from practicing Friday, but he'll be able to tough things out after completing a pregame workout without incident. Alonso has supplemented his 83 tackles with three forced fumbles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery through nine games.