Alonso (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Bills.

Alonso will thus tough out his knee issue to suit up for the season finale, although it remains to be seen if he'll actually get any game reps. He enjoyed active status last week versus the Jaguars as well, but he didn't log any snaps. The veteran linebacker is one of the few bright spots for a Dolphins team that appears headed for wholesale changes in both the coaching staff and player personnel this offseason.

