The NFL announced Tuesday that Alonso will not be suspended for his hit on Joe Flacco in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, Lindsay Jones of USA Today reports.

Alonso came down on Flacco's head as the quarterback was sliding to the turf in Thursday's game, but the linebacker wasn't ejected and will officially not miss any time in the future. Alonso is currently tied for the team-lead in tackles this season with 46.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories