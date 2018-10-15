Alonso recorded 11 tackles (nine solo), forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Alonso bounced back in a big way from a four tackle outing in Week 5. His fumble recovery came on the goal line and helped save a score in what ended up being an overtime victory. Sunday's outing has Alonso now averaging just over 10 tackles per game, putting him on pace for a career-high for tackles in a season. He'll look to maintain his momentum next week against the Lions.

