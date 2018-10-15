Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Double-digit tackles again
Alonso recorded 11 tackles (nine solo), forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Alonso bounced back in a big way from a four tackle outing in Week 5. His fumble recovery came on the goal line and helped save a score in what ended up being an overtime victory. Sunday's outing has Alonso now averaging just over 10 tackles per game, putting him on pace for a career-high for tackles in a season. He'll look to maintain his momentum next week against the Lions.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Grabs interception in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Double-digit tackles in Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Posts 15 tackles in win•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Racks up 13 tackles Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Productive in season opener•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Logs five tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6