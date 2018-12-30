Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Ends season with ejection
Alonso, who logged five tackles (four solo) before being ejected from Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills, finishes up the 2018 season with 125 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Alonso was ejected from Sunday's season finale for a late hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter, which was reminiscent of previous late hits involving Joe Flacco and Andrew Luck. The play devolve into a scuffle, leading to Robert Quinn and Jordan Mills also being ejected. Alonso was a rare beacon of consistency in the Dolphins' defense this year -- leading the unit in tackles -- and remains signed with the team through 2020.
