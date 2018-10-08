Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Grabs interception in loss
Alonso had four tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Alonso's four tackles were his fewest on the season but he balanced out those struggles with his second interception of the year. Looking ahead, he and the Dolphins take on the Bears in Week 6.
