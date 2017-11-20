Alonso had 10 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, as Miami lost 30-20 to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Alonso also had another unnecessary roughness penalty on a quarterback for a late hit to Ryan Fitzpatrick in this game. While he might receive another dock in pay for the transgression, it's unlikely that he will be forced to miss the Week 12 game versus New England. Then again some might being forced to play against Tom Brady and the Patriots offense is punishment enough.