Alonso is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills with a neck injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Alonso is the Dolphins' second-leading tackler behind safey Reshad Jones and would prove a sizable absence for the team's defense. Stephone Anthony should see increased snaps at weak-side linebacker with Alonso sidelined.

