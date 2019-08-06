Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Limited in practice
Alonso was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Alonso appears to be working through a lingering undisclosed injury, the severity of which remains unknown at this time. The veteran linebacker has previously dealt with knee and head injuries in his career, but has enjoyed relative health in recent seasons (Alonso has suited up 46 of 48 possible regular-season contests since joining the Dolphins in 2016). Quentin Poling stands to see increased work with the first team as long as Alonso remains sidelined.
