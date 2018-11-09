Alonso is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers due to an ankle injury.

Alonso was a surprising addition to Friday's injury report, after having participated in Miami's first two weekly practices without issue. The severity of Alonso's injury remains undisclosed, and the veteran linebacker's Week 10 status could be a game-time decision. If Alonso were to miss any time, Mike Hull would slot into the Dolphins' starting lineup.