Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Listed as questionable
Alonso is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers due to an ankle injury.
Alonso was a surprising addition to Friday's injury report, after having participated in Miami's first two weekly practices without issue. The severity of Alonso's injury remains undisclosed, and the veteran linebacker's Week 10 status could be a game-time decision. If Alonso were to miss any time, Mike Hull would slot into the Dolphins' starting lineup.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Records interception in win•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Makes nine stops Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Double-digit tackles again•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Grabs interception in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Double-digit tackles in Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Posts 15 tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...