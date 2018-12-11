Alonso recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) during Miami's 34-33 win over the Patriots.

Alonso's stalwart defensive performance played a key role in securing the Dolphins' Week 14 victory over their division rival. The veteran linebacker has looked rejuvenated since Miami's Week 11 bye, accruing 27 tackles across three games in that span. He's a solid IDP asset heading into Sunday's tilt against the Vikings.

