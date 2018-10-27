Alonso made nine tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 42-23 loss to the Texans.

Alonso fell short of his fifth double-digit tackle performance of the year. However, he has 76 tackles thus far and is on pace to approach the career-high 159 stops he recorded in his 2013 rookie campaign. He'll have an extended rest ahead of Week 9's game versus the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories