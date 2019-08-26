Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: No guarantees for roster spot
Coach Brian Flores said Alonso (undisclosed)"need[s] to focus on today" when asked about his potential roster spot, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Alonso had been considered a candidate to be traded throughout the preseason, and his lingering undisclosed injury is likely only complicating the matter. The veteran linebacker is unlikely to be released as the move would carry $8.2 million in dead money, but if he's traded that amount would drop to a more manageable $1.3 million. Alonso has averaged 118 tackles over the last three seasons in Miami and missed only two games.
