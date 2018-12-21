Alonso (knee/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Alonso was a limited participant in practice all week, so his questionable designation is no surprise. The veteran linebacker has played every defensive snap for the Dolphins this season, and leads the team with 120 tackles. If Alonso were to miss his first game of the year, Mike Hull would slot into the starting lineup.

