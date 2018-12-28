Alonso (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Alonso was able to return to practice as a full participant Friday, but it wasn't enough to avoid the questionable tag. The 28-year-old was questionable for last week's loss to the Jaguars and was active, though he did play in the contest. Alonso would seem on track to play but given the circumstances from Week 16 his status is more up in the air.

