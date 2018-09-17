Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Racks up 13 tackles Sunday
Alonso posted 13 tackles (all solo) in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Alonso has been in typical form thus far this season, nearly averaging double digit tackles. He's a reliable run and pass defender, and his 19 solo tackles through two weeks showcase his ability to take people down in the open field. He'll look to maintain the strong play as Miami hosts the Raiders in Week 3.
